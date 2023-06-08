Arunachal CM holds 26th e-Pragati meet, seeks timeline on pending issues

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired the 26th e-Pragati meeting with all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and reviewed the status of several projects, programs and pending issues in Itanagar on Wednesday.

The meeting mainly focused on land acquisition for defence purposes and road construction in border areas.

While Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Honchun Ngandam along with the Chief Secretary, representatives of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), PGCIL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and Defence Estate Officer (DEO), Itanagar and other top state officials were present with the Chief Minister, all deputy commissioners and DEO Tezpur and ITBP representatives joined the review meeting online.

The Chief Minister urged deputy commissioners of Kurung Kumey, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, Upper Siang, West Kameng, Shi Yomi, Upper Subansiri, Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng and Papum Pare to expedite the process of submitting their respective land compensation assessment report so that the user agencies like BRO, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and NHIDCL can move forward on their parts.

He demanded timelines from each deputy commissioner to complete all pending issues.

The CM also strongly dissuaded the deputy commissioners (DCs) from entertaining fake land compensation demands.

He directed them to take legal action against people who are indulging in construction or any other activity on lands after notification has been issued.

"Land compensation requests will be accepted for infrastructure or agricultural fields that existed before notifications. No request for compensation must be entertained for any infrastructure that has come up after notifications have been issued," he said.

To resolve all kinds of disputes between two or more parties over land acquisition for the construction of treks or roads must be resolved tactically and peacefully by involving local elected representatives of the area, he advised.

Regarding road connectivity for the extension of tourist circuits, Khandu suggested taking up the road and other infrastructure projects under the recently launched Vibrant Village Program (VVP) of the central government to facilitate the flow of tourist-identified areas with tourism potential.

"To make the stay of tourists longer in a village or town, awareness should be created amongst tour operators, hoteliers and other stakeholders to offer tourist-friendly activities. Now that we are starting tourism courses in ITIs of the state, locally trained youths must be engaged as tourist guides," he suggested.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of 13 Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) like PMAY (both rural and urban), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Amrit Sarovar, Atal Pension Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY), Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), etc for 100 per cent saturation within the given timelines.

He also reviewed the status of 4G towers being erected across the state by BSNL.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of progress, he offered BSNL all-out support of the state government in expediting the process.