Home / India News / Sec 144 imposed in Kanpur after gangster killed in Lucknow court firing

Sec 144 imposed in Kanpur after gangster killed in Lucknow court firing

Gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was fatally shot inside the court premises after being brought in for a hearing

ANI General News
Sec 144 imposed in Kanpur after gangster killed in Lucknow court firing

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Section 144 has been imposed in Kanpur after the firing incident in Lucknow court premises wherein gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot ahead of a hearing.

"Section 144 has been implemented in Kanpur city whose objective is to maintain law and order," Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said on Wednesday.

Gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was fatally shot inside the court premises after being brought in for a hearing.

Later, the police confirmed that the gangster succumbed to his injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Special DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday issued an order directing all district superintendents of police to immediately increase security in all district courts after the firing incident.

An official statement quoting Kumar said that metal detectors and other equipment will also be installed on the court premises.

"The security of the courts in the district and commissionerate should be reviewed. The security arrangements for the accused appearing in the courts should be strengthened. Intelligence and social media cells should also be made active and alert in this regard. In all the districts, strong security arrangements should be ensured in all the court premises by establishing coordination with the District Judge/District Magistrate and the office bearers of the Bar Association," Prashant Kumar said in his order.

However, as per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office, a three-member SIT, including Mohit Agarwal, ADG Technical; Joint CP, Lucknow, Nilabja Chaudhary and Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said, "Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at today and succumbed to his injuries. Two of our constables also sustained injuries but are out of danger. They are currently under treatment.

Also Read

Final phase of voting begins for local body polls in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow airport to get a major upgrade, Adani Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr

UP set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi

IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction

UP local body polls: Final phase of voting on Thursday in Ghaziabad

Gyanvapi mosque case main petitioner seeks permission for euthanasia

Top headlines: TCS defies tech-sector inertia, India's final call on IPEF

Oil marketing companies likely to cut petrol-diesel prices: Report

LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Topics :LucknowKanpurCurfew

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story