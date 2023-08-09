Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal thanks Congress for support on Delhi Services Bill

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Congress for support on Delhi Services Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi expressing his gratitude "on behalf of the people of Delhi"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi expressing his gratitude "on behalf of the people of Delhi" for voting against the Services Bill.

Parliament had on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government, with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

"I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for their party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023," the AAP national convener said in his letter.

