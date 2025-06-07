Mahendra Dev takes charge as new Chairman of PM's economic advisory council

Former Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research Vice Chancellor S Mahendra Dev has taken charge as the new Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

The eminent economist replaced Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, who was holding the additional charge of EAC-PM.

The EAC-PM had been without a full-time chairman since last November, following the death of its first chairman, Bibek Debroy.

An order issued by the Cabinet Secretariat had earlier said the prime minister approved the re-constitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.