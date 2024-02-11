Asean Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn arrives in India on five-day visit

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn on Sunday arrived in Delhi on Sunday evening, kicking off his five-day visit to India.

This is Kao Kim Hourn's first official visit to India since assuming office in January 2023, spanning from February 11 to 15.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to @ASEAN Secretary-General @hourn_kao on his first official visit to India. An opportunity to further strengthen India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

During the visit, Kao Kim Hourn is scheduled to have meetings with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries in Delhi. He will deliver the Sapru House Lecture organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on the theme "The ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the Evolving Regional Architecture," according to an MEA press release.

He will also visit the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Gaya. He is scheduled to deliver an address on "The Future of ASEAN: ASEAN's Relevance and Resilience in the Evolving Strategic Environment" at the Nalanda University in Rajgir.

Students from ASEAN Member States pursue higher education at the University under ASEAN-India cooperation projects. The Nalanda University also leads the ASEAN-India Network of Universities (AINU), according to MEA.

In the press release, MEA stated, "Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy, which has entered into its 10th year in 2024, as well as its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. In 2022, the ASEAN-India relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). India also supports the priorities set by Lao PDR in its ASEAN Chairmanship for the year 2024 under the theme 'ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience'," it added.