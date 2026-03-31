Ashwini Bhide is Mumbai''s first woman municipal commissioner

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide was on Tuesday appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said.

She took charge from Bhushan Gagrani, who retired on Tuesday, at a ceremony at the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai in the evening.

The Mumbai civic body, set up in 1872, is one of the oldest local self-governing bodies in India.

The BMC has a rich legacy and heritage of more than 150 years, Bhide told reporters after taking over as the new municipal commissioner.

She said her effort will be to improve public transport safety for women commuters.