Mumbai takes the crown in the list of Asia's happiest cities of 2025

Happiness may be subjective, but numbers can tell a story. Time Out’s City Life Index 2025 asked residents to rate their hometowns on culture, nightlife, food, quality of life, and whether their city makes them happy and locals seem positive. The results? Mumbai takes the crown as Asia’s happiest city, beating Beijing, Shanghai, Chiang Mai, and Hanoi.

Mumbai tops Asia in happiness

A whopping 94 per cent of Mumbaikars say the city makes them happy. Beyond the statistics, it’s the city’s infectious energy, buzzing social scene, and endless opportunities that keep residents smiling. Other statistics include:

89 per cent feel happier in Mumbai than anywhere else.

88 per cent say people in the city seem positive.

87 per cent believe happiness in Mumbai has grown recently.

The report attributes Mumbai’s top ranking to its vibrant entertainment scene, bustling social life, abundant career opportunities, and its reputation as one of Asia’s best street food cities.