Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur organized by the Sonitpur district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, "Assam is going all out its effort to set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest performance of Bihu dance on April 14 in Guwahati in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"On April 14 during the Rongali Bihu celebration, over 11,000 folk dancers and musicians will gather at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium and will perform the Bihu dance," he added.

Preparations for the largest performance of Bihu are underway across the state.

Earlier, the Assam government launched a publicity campaign in the national capital to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu on April 14, where the largest demonstration in a single venue with about 11,000 Bihu dancers will perform, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Observed in the first week of the month Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

On the day of Bihu, various traditional delicacies prepared coconut, rice flour, sesame, and jaggery, among others. Singing, feasting, exchanging gifts, seeking blessings from elders, donning new attire, and performing the traditional Bihu dance in open fields and on stage are part and parcel of the Bihu celebrations.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming Bihu festival in Guwahati the greatest spectacle in terms of the congregation, and to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chief Minister Sarma is closely monitoring the preparations for the upcoming event and making it a roaring success.