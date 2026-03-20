Centre eases pet import rules for Indians returning from West Asia

The Centre has temporarily eased rules to allow Indians returning from conflict-hit West Asian countries to bring back their pet dogs and cats without strict formalities, The Economic Times reported on Friday.

The move was initiated by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) amid reports of widespread pet abandonment across the region. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs subsequently directed field officials to permit such imports, the report added.

DAHD’s relaxed pre-conditions now require owners to declare that the pet has been living with them for at least one month. They must also present a vaccination certificate, pet book or passport indicating vaccination history. However, delayed or due vaccinations will be considered given the circumstances, according to The Economic Times. DAHD has also advised citizens transporting pets from a neighbouring country to get them checked by local veterinary authorities at the airport.