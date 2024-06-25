Home / India News / Assam flood situation improves as water level recedes, 170K still affected

Assam flood situation improves as water level recedes, 170K still affected

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwater in most of the affected districts

Flood, Assam Flood
Guwahati: A rickshaw puller paddles his rickshaw through a waterlogged road during rain, in Guwahati, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday as the water level of major rivers receded with declining rainfall and the number of people reeling under the deluge decreased to 170,000, according to a bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 170,377 people are currently affected by the flood in Bajali, Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Karimganj, Nagaon and Hojai districts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over 200,000 people were reeling under the deluge in the nine districts of the state on Sunday.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm has risen to 40 with the death of one person in Cachar due to drowning in floodwater on Monday.

The worst affected district is Karimganj with 96,440 people under floodwater, followed by Cachar with over 52,400 and Darrang with nearly 10,802, the bulletin said.

The Kushiara river in Karimganj was flowing above the danger mark, while the other major rivers and their tributaries were showing a receding trend, following the decline in rainfall during the last two days, it said.

Altogether 13,094 people are currently taking shelter in 149 relief camps in the affected districts, the bulletin said.

At least 641 villages are reeling under floodwater and 2,273.44 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the state due to the current spate of flood.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwater in most of the affected districts.

Also Read

Assam floods claim 26 lives so far, 161K people affected in 15 districts

Cyclone Remal: Assam braces for heavy rain, several districts on high alert

Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam, over 117,000 people affected

Assam Cabinet approves new bill for development of tourism sector

Assam: More than 625K affected by devastating floods, 5 more dead

NEET-UG: CBI collects phones, burnt question paper from police; updates

London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat, no explosives found

IMD weather today: Light rain expected in Delhi, heatwave alert in 5 states

Four members of family suffocate to death in Delhi's Dwarka house fire

NEET-UG: 48% students skip retest; what happens to their scorecard now?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Assam floodsAssamNortheast floodsNortheast India

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story