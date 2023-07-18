Home / India News / SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict on July 21

SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict on July 21

From refusing to pass directions to prohibit the slaughter of cow to reserving verdict on the rules of game for judoicial appointment, here's a list of important developments in the apex court today

BS Web Team
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 21 an appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Here are other important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 18:

- The apex court cleared the decks for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections by staying an order of the Gauhati High Court which had put it on hold following a challenge by the Assam Wrestling Association.
 
- Wife of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has moved SC challenging the July 14 order of the Madras High Court by which it upheld his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
 
- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told SC it was not challenging the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to the death of film star Sushant Singh Rajput.
 
- The Supreme Court asked the CBI to place on record a copy of the charge sheet filed in the case of alleged murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy.
 
- The court reserved its verdict on whether "the rules of the game" for appointment to various posts in the judiciary can be changed mid-way through the selection process.
 
- SC adjourned to August 29 the hearing on Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.
 
- The apex court refused to pass directions to prohibit the slaughter of cow progeny, saying this is for the competent legislature to decide and the court cannot compel them to come out with a particular law.





Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

The political impact of Rahul Gandhi's legal woes

Initiative aimed at empowering communities against misinformation launched

Yamuna water receding from Delhi, restrictions on entry of trucks lifts

Surge in snake sightings as floodwaters recede, govt sets up response team

Canada rolls red carpet for H-1B visa holders, Indians likely to benefit

Road accidents top cause for youth's, kids' death globally: Ficci-EY report

Topics :Rahul GandhiSupreme CourtIndiacourtjudicial appointmentsCBIEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story