SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict on July 21

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 21 an appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Here are other important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 18:

- The apex court cleared the decks for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections by staying an order of the Gauhati High Court which had put it on hold following a challenge by the Assam Wrestling Association.



- Wife of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has moved SC challenging the July 14 order of the Madras High Court by which it upheld his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.



- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told SC it was not challenging the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to the death of film star Sushant Singh Rajput.



- The Supreme Court asked the CBI to place on record a copy of the charge sheet filed in the case of alleged murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy.



- The court reserved its verdict on whether "the rules of the game" for appointment to various posts in the judiciary can be changed mid-way through the selection process.



- SC adjourned to August 29 the hearing on Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.



- The apex court refused to pass directions to prohibit the slaughter of cow progeny, saying this is for the competent legislature to decide and the court cannot compel them to come out with a particular law.