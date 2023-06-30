Home / India News / Assam flood situation improves; number of affected dips to under 20,000

Assam flood situation improves; number of affected dips to under 20,000

Parts of Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts, and Bajali sub-division (independent) were inundated

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Villagers carrying a cattle move to a safer place from the flood-affected areas of Kamarkuchi Village, in the Nalbari district of Assam. (ANI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
The flood situation in Assam improved with the number of affected dipping further to less than 20,000, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The number of affected was around 38,000 on Thursday and 83,000 on Wednesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a bulletin on Friday, said 19,656 people were still affected by the deluge.

Parts of Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts, and Bajali sub-division (independent) were inundated.

The death toll in the floods this year remained at seven as no fresh fatality was reported.

Altogether 25 embankments have been damaged in Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj and Sonitpur districts in the last 24 hours.

Bridges, roads, culverts and irrigation canals were also damaged in several districts including Nalbari, Chirang, Sonitpur, Dhubri and Goalpara.

Erosion has been reported from Chirang, Jorhat and Sonitpur, the ASDMA report added.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

