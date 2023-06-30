Home / India News / FM Sitharaman interacts with under Rozgar Mela scheme recruits in Chennai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met the new recruits who received job offers in various departments under the Government of India's Rozgar Mela.

Press Trust of India Chennai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Sitharaman, on a brief visit to the state's capital, along with senior government officials interacted with the appointees at the Indian Bank Management Academy for Growth and Excellence (IMAGE) here.

The appointees were recruited for various roles including probationary officer at the public sector Indian Bank, inspector of Income Tax, and preventive officers at the Customs department, among others.

Since the launch of the scheme in 2022, six installments of the Rozgar Mela have been organised across the country and around 4.3 lakh appointment letters have been distributed under it.

The National Skill Development Corporation under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been organising Rozgar Melas across the country to provide suitable job opportunities to unemployed youth.

In May, the finance minister launched the Rozgar Mela scheme in Chennai and appealed to the new recruits to spread the word about the benefits of the scheme.

Presenting offer letters to about 250 people, she said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerChennai

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

