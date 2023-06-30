Home / India News / Govt to construct Rs 4,500-cr National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Govt to construct Rs 4,500-cr National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

National Maritime Heritage Complex is expected to boost tourism in the region and contribute to economic development, the ministry said

BS Web Team New Delhi
National Maritime Heritage Complex (Representational)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced on Friday that it is developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) as a tourist destination at Lothal under the Sagarmala programme. NMHC would be developed as a facility where the “maritime heritage of India from ancient to modern times would be showcased”, the ministry said.
Importance would be placed on using an educational and entertaining approach that utilises cutting-edge technology to raise awareness of India's maritime heritage, it added.

The maritime complex will be a major tourist attraction, with the world's tallest lighthouse museum, the world's largest open aquatic gallery, and India's grandest naval museum. The complex is expected to boost tourism in the region and contribute to economic development, the ministry said in a release.
The maritime complex is being developed at a cost of around Rs 4,500 crore. Construction work began in March 2022. The Ministry said that NMHC will have several innovative and unique features, such as a Lothal mini-recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle and fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage from the Harappan times to the present day.

The complex will also include four theme parks -- memorial theme park, maritime and navy theme park, climate theme park, and adventure and amusement theme park. A coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of India's states and union territories will also feature in the complex, the ministry said.

Also Read

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Sagar Samajik Sahayog: New CSR guidelines for ports in India unveiled

Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade

This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price

Dismiss Manipur govt to end violence, says Cong; submits memorandum to Guv

Indians trust YouTube and Whatsapp over the mainstream media: Report

6 Agniveer recruitment drives to be held in UP from July 20 till next Jan

Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

uGMRT: The radio telescope that was key in detecting Universe's vibrations

Topics :CentreGovtGujarattourismBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story