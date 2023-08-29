Assam flood situation worsens, over 191,000 people affected in 17 districts

The situation in Assam has deteriorated as nearly 191,000 people in 17 districts were affected by the current wave of floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 47,400 people have been affected in Lakhimpur district, 41,000 in Dhemaji district, 28,000 in Golaghat district, 21,500 in Sivasagar district, and 17,800 in Sonitpur district.

In the last 24 hours, one person died after drowning in flood waters in the Sivasagar district taking the death toll to 15 in the state this year so far.

Following torrential rainfall in Assam and the neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are rising up and crossed the danger level mark at many places in the state.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) report stated that the water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Dibrugarh, Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Dhubri while the water level of Subansiri river has crossed the danger level mark at Badatighat in Lakhimpur district, Dikhou and Disang river in Sivasagar, Puthimari river at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup district, Pagladiya river at NH Road Crossing in Nalbari district and Beki river at Road Bridge in Barpeta district.

On the other hand, the water levels of several other rivers are also rising. The ASDMA flood report said that a total of 522 villages under 42 revenue circles were affected by the flood.

The district administration has set up two relief camps and 45 relief distribution centres in four flood-hit districts. More than 1.30 lakh domestic animals and poultry were also affected in the deluge.

SDRF, local administration teams have engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit areas. The flood waters submerged 8086.40 hectares of crop area in 17 districts.

In Biswanath district, the flood waters have submerged 38 villages and 363.50 hectares of crop area.

The flood waters breached four embankments in Biswanath, Darranga and Udalguri district and damaged 18 roads, two bridges, several Anganwadi centres, protection bundh, electric poles, and schools.