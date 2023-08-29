LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began



Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29, according to a notification. The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday recommended convening the session on that day. The governor hereby summons the 4th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am, on Tuesday, the 29th August," the notification said. A nationwide 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign has been launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the party secures maximum votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This nationwide campaign was launched by the BJP on August 25 to help register new voters, include people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters and correct voter card details. US President Joe Biden will "reaffirm US commitment to the G20" as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally and will also speak about a range of issues, including the social effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday. White House press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre made the remarks during a media briefing.Announcing the President's schedule, Pierre said that Biden "will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi."

Read More