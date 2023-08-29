Home / India News / LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began
LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

BS Web Team

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29, according to a notification. The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday recommended convening the session on that day. The governor hereby summons the 4th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am, on Tuesday, the 29th August," the notification said.

A nationwide 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign has been launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that the party secures maximum votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This nationwide campaign was launched by the BJP on August 25 to help register new voters, include people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters and correct voter card details.

Key Events

10:28 AM Aug 23

"Tamil Nadu needs a bold CM." : Tamil Maanila Congress on Cauvery water dispute

10:16 AM Aug 23

Pakistan court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against his conviction in corruption case

9:26 AM Aug 23

One-day Manipur Assembly session today, Kuki MLAs likely to skip

8:43 AM Aug 23

Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

11:00 AM

BJP MP accuses Telangana CM of planning massive paddy auction scam

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Monday, alleged that the state government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is preparing to execute a huge scam involving the auction of paddy leftover in the state and warned "The biggest scam is going to unfold in Telangana state". He claimed that the government has framed guidelines that will exclude the existing rice millers from participating in the auction and favour some corporates from Andhra Pradesh who will buy the paddy at a lower price than the minimum support price (MSP). He said that KCR intends to use the money from this scam, which he estimated to be around Rs 4,000 crores, to fund his election campaign.

10:28 AM

"Tamil Nadu needs a bold CM." : Tamil Maanila Congress on Cauvery water dispute

AS Munavar Basha, General Secretary of Tamil Maanila Congress, on Tuesday said that the Cauvery dispute is "lingering on" as the state does not have a "bold" Chief Minister, remarks seen as a dig on MK Stalin. His reaction came a day after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) passed an interim order to Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for the next 15 days till September 2.

10:16 AM

Pakistan court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against his conviction in corruption case

The Islamabad High Court is set to announce its verdict on Tuesday on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana corruption case. A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the verdict after hearing both parties' counsels on Monday. The bench later said that the reserved judgment would be announced at 11:00 AM on Tuesday.

9:43 AM

CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming festive season

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the preparations of officials regarding the maintenance of law and order during the upcoming religious festivities in the state. The Chief Minister said that the administration should ensure that festivals are organised with joy in the entire state, according to an official statement.

The review meeting was attended by police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and police superintendents.

9:26 AM

One-day Manipur Assembly session today, Kuki MLAs likely to skip

The crucial one-day session of the Manipur Assembly on Tuesday is likely to hold a discussion on the state's prevailing situation of ethnic strife, though most of the Kuki MLAs, regardless of party affiliations, are likely to skip the session over safety concerns. Six of the ten MLAs from Kuki dominated areas have already sought leave of absence from the speaker of the assembly.

9:13 AM

Maharashtra tops in attracting FDI in 1st quarter of current FY: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state secured the top rank in attracting Foreign Direct Investment worth Rs 36,634 crore which is more than the sum of investment received by Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana in the first quarter of FY 2023-24. Fadnavis also said he and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had delivered on the promise made when their government took over in June last year of making Maharashtra the number one state of the country.

8:54 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Europe next month

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris. He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, sources said. Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency.

8:43 AM

Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

8:42 AM

BJP launches 'Voter Awareness Campaign' to maximise votes in LS polls

8:41 AM

Biden will reaffirm commitment of economic cooperation at G20 meet: US

US President Joe Biden will "reaffirm US commitment to the G20" as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally and will also speak about a range of issues, including the social effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday. White House press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre made the remarks during a media briefing.Announcing the President's schedule, Pierre said that Biden "will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi."

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

