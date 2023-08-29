Top headlines: Delhi airport braces for G20 Summit, RIL AGM, and more

Delhi airport braces for G20 Summit, airlines rue last-minute curbs

Air traffic curbs in view of the arrival of VIPs for the G20 summit in Delhi next week have kept domestic airlines and the city's airport officials on their toes, with some blaming last-minute diktats for causing avoidable inconvenience. Airlines have informed the Delhi international airport about the cancellation of close to 160 domestic flights as a result of restrictions, which extend to roadside traffic, due to the high-security event on September 9 and 10.

With Zepto becoming first unicorn of 2023, is funding winter about to thaw?

This is what one big funding round can do. Quick commerce rode the buzz of 10- and 15-minute deliveries. But its business model just as quickly came under question. The detractors sniggered that startup innovation, instead of solving the world's intractable problems, was now focused on getting your grocery a few minutes quicker. It did not help that some quick commerce firms found themselves on shaky ground, hobbled by slim margins and high cash burn.

India on track for lowest monsoon rains in eight years, says report

The country is poised for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years, with the weather pattern seen crimping September precipitation after an August that is on track to be the driest in over a century, two weather department officials told Reuters on Monday. The summer rainfall deficit could make essentials such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation, which jumped in July to the highest since January 2020.

Reliance on NextGen: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani to be on board

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday announced the induction of the third generation of the Ambani family as directors on the company's board, viewed as the start of a succession. Speaking at the company's annual shareholders' meeting, Mukesh Ambani told shareholders he would remain chairman and managing director (CMD) for five more years, and mentor the three to-be-appointed directors of the board.

Monthly income of food delivery workers fell 11% over 3 years: NCAER