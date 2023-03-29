Home / India News / Assam govt extends AFSPA in eight districts for another 6 months

Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
The Assam government has extended the 'disturbed area' notification under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for another six months in eight districts of the state from April one next.

The disturbed area tag has been extended for Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, according to a notification, issued by the state home and political department, released to the media on Wednesday.

The 'disturbed area' tag will, however, be lifted from Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district from April 1, following a review of the law and order and security scenario in the state.

The centre had earlier announced removal AFSPA from April 1, 2022 from the entire state of Assam barring nine districts and a sub-division of Cachar district.

The state was declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA during the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990 and this has been extended every six months since then.

It was last extended for six months on October, 2022 when the Act was withdrawn from West Karbi Anglong district.

Topics :AssamAFSPA

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

