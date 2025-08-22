Assam Rifles recovers weapons, ammunition from Mizoram's Champhai

Troops of Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition and war-like stores during an operation in Champhai district of Mizoram on August 20, officials said.

According to officials, the operation was launched in the early hours of August 20 based on specific intelligence inputs in the general area of Saikhumpai, Champhai district. Multiple Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) were deployed, with columns moving from Vaphai to Saikhumpai.

The troops maintained stealth and surprise while establishing domination along the Tiau River before commencing deliberate search operations. A thorough and systematic search of the area led to the recovery of weapons and war-like stores at Saikhumpai Xg Pt.

The recovery included one Heckler and Koch G3 Assault Rifle, one magazine, nine 40mm grenades, one thermobaric RPG grenade, one hand grenade, one under-barrel grenade launcher and 36 rounds of .22 ammunition. The seized arms, ammunition and war-like stores were later handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, officials added. Additionally, on Monday night, Assam Rifles seized 6.86 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 21 crores from the general area Crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram. Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on August 18 in the general area crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram. During the conduct of the operation, the team recovered 6.86 Kg (70,700 Tablets) of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 21 crore.