Maharashtra govt's crackdown on cab firms surcharging fares amid heavy rain

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik ordered strict action against the cab aggregators, and action was taken against as many as 147 app-based cab operators

Mumbai rain, rainfall, traffic
According to the report, several complaints surfaced against app-based cab companies for using the transport crisis to hike fares. In some cases, a fare that would normally be around ₹200 shot up to ₹600-800 | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has cracked down on app-based cabs that imposed heavy surcharges and increased their fares significantly as the state battled heavy rainfall, NDTV reported.
 
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik ordered strict action against the cab aggregators, and action was taken against as many as 147 app-based cab operators, of which 36 were found to have charged passengers excessive fares.
 
Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been battered by heavy rainfall in the last few weeks, resulting in submerged roads, crippling traffic, and severe disruption to the public transport system.
 

Complaints against surcharge by app-based cab companies

 
According to the report, several complaints surfaced against app-based cab companies for using the transport crisis to hike fares. In some cases, a fare that would normally be around ₹200 shot up to ₹600-800.
 

Transport Minister Sarnaik orders action

 
In light of the complaints, Sarnaik directed the Motor Transport Department to act against such cab services. He also raised the issue with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and suggested action from the cyber cell against the app-based taxi services that were found charging high fares.
 

Mumbai monorail disrupted

 
Earlier on Tuesday, a monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations. As many as 400 passengers were stranded on board as rescue operations continued. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that all the passengers were rescued safely and initiated an inquiry into the incident. 
 

Weather forecast for Mumbai

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted a generally cloudy sky for Mumbai, with moderate rain. While the weather department did not issue an alert for the city, a heavy rainfall warning was put in place for Raigad, Ratnagiri, the ghats of Nashik, Pune, and Satara. 
 

Over 4,600 people evacuated from nine districts

 
According to media reports, the continuous rain spell in Maharashtra resulted in the evacuation of over 4,600 people from nine districts, including Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Nanded.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

