Weather update 2025: IMD issues orange alert in Tamil Nadu, others states

On Friday morning, Chennai woke up to thunder, lightning, and heavy rain. According to The Times of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mild to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms for various regions of Tamil Nadu today. According to the report, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram were all under an "orange" alert.

Over the next 24 hours, hefty rainfall is predicted across Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, and the Konkan region of the western half of the country. In the upcoming days, extremely high rainfall is also predicted for Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Chennai weather update: Insights

According to the article, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a warning of "moderate-intense thunderstorms" in Chennai and the adjacent districts, while isolated thunderstorms are anticipated in Cuddalore. Showers also fell in Chennai's Marina Beach, Egmore, Nungambakkam, and Guindy. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in a number of other Tamil Nadu regions, except for Erode, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Karur, Thiruchilapalli, Ranipetta, Namakkal, and Perambalur.

"4-5 cm rain [was] recorded at Nungambakkam GCC, Adyar GCC, Raja Annamalaipuram GCC, Vadapalani GCC so far since 5 am," the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said. Chennai weather and the surrounding areas are expected to see a maximum temperature of approximately 35°C on Friday, with a low temperature of 27–28°C. IMD weather forecast 2025: Delhi weather today According to the IMD, Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 34.8°C on Thursday, with some areas seeing light rain, which provided some respite. At 5:30 PM, the relative humidity was 68 per cent, indicating that the humidity levels were still quite high.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected on Friday, the weather department said. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality stayed within the "acceptable" range, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 81 at 7 PM. IMD weather 2025: Other parts of India Heavy rain is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Bengal, and Sikkim between August 22 and 24, according to the weather office. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated around this time in northern states, such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir.