Parliament security breach: Intruder jumps wall, caught by security

Past Parliament security breach cases

A similar incident of a Parliament security breach took place in 2024, when a man, in his early 20s, scaled the Parliament wall and jumped inside the Annexe building. A video of the incident also surfaced, in which the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, was seen being held by the security personnel. However, nothing incriminating was found on the suspect.

The incident comes a day after the Monsoon session of Parliament concluded. The session, which was held between July 21 and August 21, witnessed the lowest functioning. Business Standard previously reported that Parliament lost two-thirds of its planned time to disruptions.