Parliament security breach: Intruder jumps wall, caught by security

An intruder on Friday scaled the wall of Parliament and was caught by security personnel, according to news agency PTI.
According to an NDTV report, the man entered Parliament House by climbing a tree and scaling the wall at around 6:30 am today. Citing officials, the report said that the intruder, after jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side, reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building.
The man, who was caught by the security personnel, is now being interrogated.
The incident comes a day after the Monsoon session of Parliament concluded. The session, which was held between July 21 and August 21, witnessed the lowest functioning. Business Standard previously reported that Parliament lost two-thirds of its planned time to disruptions.
Past Parliament security breach cases
A similar incident of a Parliament security breach took place in 2024, when a man, in his early 20s, scaled the Parliament wall and jumped inside the Annexe building. A video of the incident also surfaced, in which the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, was seen being held by the security personnel. However, nothing incriminating was found on the suspect.
Earlier, in 2023, another security breach incident took place in Parliament in December. On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some members of parliament.
Around the same time, two other accused, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters, while shouting, "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside the Parliament premises.
Hearing a case against the Parliament security breach case of 2023, the Delhi High Court, in July 2025, noted that observing disruption of Parliament was the best way to create terror in the country.
