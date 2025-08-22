IPS officer Satish Golcha takes charge as 26th Delhi Police commissioner

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha on Friday took charge as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police, succeeding S B K Singh, who held the post for just 21 days.
Golcha, a 1992-batch officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, assumed charge at the Delhi Police Headquarters here.
The home ministry issued the appointment order on Thursday. It came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office on Wednesday.
Officials, however, clarified that the posting was unrelated to the attack.
Golcha, who will serve till April 2027, is known for his no-nonsense approach and played a decisive role as special commissioner of police (law and order) during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
His predecessor, S B K Singh, a 1988-batch officer, is believed to have had the shortest tenure as Delhi Police chief, having taken over on August 1 following the retirement of Sanjay Arora.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
