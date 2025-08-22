Home / India News / NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Lord Paul, founder of the UK-based Caparo Group, had fallen ill and was recently hospitalised, passing away there in the company of his family

Swraj Paul
New Delhi: In this Thursday, Mach 31, 2016 file photo, NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul addresses an event in New Delhi. Paul passed away at the age of 94 in London on Thursday evening, family sources said.(Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Prominent NRI industrialist and philanthropist Lord Swraj Paul died in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94. The UK-based Caparo Group founder had been unwell and was recently hospitalised, passing away in the presence of his family.
 
A regular in the annual Sunday Times Rich List, this year he was ranked 81st with an estimated wealth of GBP 2 billion, largely derived from the steel and engineering multinational Caparo Group.
 
Headquartered in London, Caparo operates internationally from over 40 sites, with operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. His son, Akash Paul, is Chairman of Caparo India and Director of the Caparo Group. 
Born in Jalandhar, Paul moved to the UK in the 1960s to seek treatment for his daughter Ambika, who later died of cancer at the age of four. In her memory, he founded the Ambika Paul Foundation, which has supported education and health initiatives worldwide.
   
PM Modi condoles Swraj Paul's demise
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of Paul. In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered."
 
He added, "I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."   
A prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the UK, Swraj Paul continued his daily attendance at the House of Lords despite his frailty in recent months. Lord Rami Ranger, his colleague in the upper house, said that they prayed for the departed soul.
 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

