NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Prominent NRI industrialist and philanthropist Lord Swraj Paul died in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94. The UK-based Caparo Group founder had been unwell and was recently hospitalised, passing away in the presence of his family.

A regular in the annual Sunday Times Rich List, this year he was ranked 81st with an estimated wealth of GBP 2 billion, largely derived from the steel and engineering multinational Caparo Group.

Born in Jalandhar, Paul moved to the UK in the 1960s to seek treatment for his daughter Ambika, who later died of cancer at the age of four. In her memory, he founded the Ambika Paul Foundation, which has supported education and health initiatives worldwide. Headquartered in London, Caparo operates internationally from over 40 sites, with operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. His son, Akash Paul, is Chairman of Caparo India and Director of the Caparo Group.