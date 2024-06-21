Home / India News / Assam's flood situation remains grim, over 400K affected; rivers in spate

Assam's flood situation remains grim, over 400K affected; rivers in spate

Several major rivers, including Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger level as per reports till Thursday evening

People wade through waterlogged roads in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Friday with over400,000 people reeling under the deluge in several districts, officials said.

Several major rivers, including Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger level as per reports till Thursday evening.

Over four lakh people in 19 districts Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri continued to reel under floodwater, the officials said.

The state has been receiving incessant rainfall over the past few days, leading to the deluge.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in most parts of Assam, and thunderstorms and lightning, along with downpours have also been forecast in isolated places in the state for the next couple of days.

Karimganj was the worst hit by the flood with over 250,000 people affected, followed by Darrang and Tamulpur, the official added.

The death toll in this year's floods, landslides and storms has reached 36.

More than 100 relief camps have been opened, with over 14,000 affected people taking shelter.

Several embankments, roads and bridges have been damaged by floodwater in the affected districts, the officials said.

Topics :AssammonsoonsIndian monsoonNortheast floodsIMD

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

