Home / India News / Assam to form committee to examine if assembly has can ban polygamy: CM

Assam to form committee to examine if assembly has can ban polygamy: CM

The Assam government has decided to form an expert committee to examine whether the state legislature was empowered to prohibit polygamy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam to form committee to examine if assembly has can ban polygamy: CM

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Assam government has decided to form an expert committee to examine whether the state legislature was empowered to prohibit polygamy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

The committee will examine the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 read with Article 25 of the Constitution of India -- the directive principle of state policy, he said.

The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision, Sarma said at a press conference here to mark the second anniversary of his government.

"We are not going towards Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for which a national consensus is required, and the Centre will take the initiative on that," he said.

"We are announcing our intention to ban polygamy in the state as one component of the UCC," he added.

Sarma said a decision on the issue will be taken through consensus and "not by force or aggression".

During the crackdown against child marriage in the state, it was found that many elderly men got married multiple times and their wives were mostly young girls belonging to the poor section of the society, the chief minister said.

"We will further intensify the operation against the perpetrators of child marriage along with the ban on polygamy," he said.

Also Read

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

SC to form constitution bench on issues related to polygamy, nikah-halala

Assam CM Himanta announces projects worth Rs 856 cr for Morigaon district

No information when delimitation will be over, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

Meghalaya Spice Trail: Food pop offers best of northeastern cuisine

Shah bats for infra development in border villages to counter terrorism

Himachal Pradesh govt eyeing to use pine forest residue as biofuel

Violence-hit Manipur coming back to normalcy, curfew relaxed in 4 districts

Study provides more evidence of climate change being human-caused: PNAS

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story