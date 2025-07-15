Shubhanshu Shukla back from space after 18 days: What happens next?

Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, returned to Earth at 3:01 pm on Tuesday.

Shukla, along with Commander Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, departed the ISS aboard the Dragon spacecraft 'Grace'. The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. The return journey took approximately 22.5 hours.

What happens after splashdown?

After the spacecraft landed in the ocean, the crew was transported to Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Here, the astronauts will go through medical checks and post-landing procedures. After being cleared by doctors, they will be allowed to return to their respective home countries, according to a report by The Economic Times.

As previously stated by Isro, all four crew members will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme following their return. Shukla to undergo health, performance tests Shukla, referred to as “Shux” by his crewmates, will also take part in a series of physical and psychological tests overseen by Nasa’s Human Health and Performance team. These tests will evaluate his fitness, reflexes, balance, cardiovascular health, and immune system response after spending time in space, added the report. Further, the Nasa team will debrief the astronauts on their experiences during the Axiom-4 mission and the scientific experiments they conducted aboard the ISS. The findings from these discussions will help in planning future international space missions.