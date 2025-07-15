Home / India News / Shubhanshu Shukla back from space after 18 days: What happens next?

Shubhanshu Shukla back from space after 18 days: What happens next?

Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth after spending 18 days in microgravity. After splashdown, he will undergo a number procedures as part of his post-spaceflight recovery process

Shubhanshu Shukla (front row; second from right) with crew members of the Axiom Mission 4, and other astronauts on ISS. Shukla started his return journey on Monday, after 18 days aboard ISS | Photo: PTI
Shubhanshu Shukla (front row; second from right) with crew members of the Axiom Mission 4, and other astronauts on ISS. | Photo: PTI
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, returned to Earth at 3:01 pm on Tuesday.
 
Shukla, along with Commander Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, departed the ISS aboard the Dragon spacecraft 'Grace'. The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. The return journey took approximately 22.5 hours.

What happens after splashdown?

After the spacecraft landed in the ocean, the crew was transported to Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Here, the astronauts will go through medical checks and post-landing procedures. After being cleared by doctors, they will be allowed to return to their respective home countries, according to a report by The Economic Times. 
 
As previously stated by Isro, all four crew members will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme following their return.

Shukla to undergo health, performance tests

Shukla, referred to as “Shux” by his crewmates, will also take part in a series of physical and psychological tests overseen by Nasa’s Human Health and Performance team. These tests will evaluate his fitness, reflexes, balance, cardiovascular health, and immune system response after spending time in space, added the report.
 
Further, the Nasa team will debrief the astronauts on their experiences during the Axiom-4 mission and the scientific experiments they conducted aboard the ISS. The findings from these discussions will help in planning future international space missions.

Recognition awaits the Indian pilot

Moreover, Shukla is likely to be formally acknowledged for his achievements by Indian scientific institutions, including Isro and the Indian Air Force. He could also be honoured by government authorities for his contributions to space exploration.
 
Having spent 18 days in microgravity, Shukla’s body will need time to readjust to Earth’s gravity. Space missions often result in temporary bone and muscle loss, as well as fluid redistribution in the body, which can affect blood flow and organ function.
 
According to Nasa experts, astronauts commonly experience effects such as a 'puffy face', 'chicken legs', vision changes, and sometimes even a slight increase in height during their initial days in space.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Axiom-4 Mission returns to Earth; Shubanshu Shukla, crew complete splashdown successfully

PM Modi hails Shubhanshu Shukla's return after historic space mission

UP rolls out Gram-Urja model to cut LPG use by 70 pc in rural homes

BSE gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be a hoax; FIR filed

Shukla conducts 7 Indian experiments aboard ISS during Axiom-4 mission

Topics :Indian Air ForceInternational Space StationEuropean Space AgencyNASAspaceEarth

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story