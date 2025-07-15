UP rolls out Gram-Urja model to cut LPG use by 70 pc in rural homes

Uttar Pradesh rolled out the Gram-Urja model to boost energy self-sufficiency and employment opportunities for rural households.

The initiative promotes the local production of organic fertiliser and aims to reduce domestic LPG use by 70 per cent, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative is being integrated with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme, and is planned to directly benefit farmers. Biogas units will be installed near individual households or farms, enabling farmers to produce both cooking gas and organic fertiliser for personal use. This will cut farming costs and improve productivity, the statement added.