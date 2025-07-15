Shukla conducts 7 Indian experiments aboard ISS during Axiom-4 mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to go to space after 41 years, not only laid the foundation for the country’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission but also conducted a host of scientific experiments in space.

ALSO READ: Isro says Subhanshu Shukla's space mission will boost Gaganyaan project Out of the total 60 experiments conducted by the Axiom-4 crew at the ISS, seven were designed by Indian researchers. The basic idea behind these experiments was to gauge space’s interaction with life. The Axiom-4 mission was successfully launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 25 June and docked with the ISS on 26 June. After two days of adjusting to the microgravity environment, Shukla began scientific experiments on 29 June.