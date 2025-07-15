BSE gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be a hoax; FIR filed

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat through email on Monday, July 13, which Mumbai police later declared a hoax. Authorities launched an immediate investigation after receiving the alert, but no explosives were found following a comprehensive search.

According to news agency ANI, a BSE employee received the threat from an email ID impersonating 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan' - the Kerala chief minister.

ALSO READ: St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka get bomb threat, search op underway The email claimed that four RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the BSE tower and warned of a blast scheduled for 3 pm on Monday.

Police, bomb squad conduct full sweep The employee informed BSE security, who immediately contacted Mumbai Police. A case was registered against an unknown person at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the building and surrounding premises. Threat declared false, BSE functioning normally Authorities found no suspicious materials or signs of explosives. The threat was declared unfounded, though security has been increased as a precaution. The exchange confirmed that its operations remained unaffected. “The Exchange’s functioning continues as normal. We remain alert and are cooperating with authorities,” a BSE spokesperson said.