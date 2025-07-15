Home / India News / BSE gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be a hoax; FIR filed

BSE gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be a hoax; FIR filed

Threat claimed four RDX bombs were planted in BSE tower; police, bomb squad found nothing after full sweep; FIR filed, probe underway to trace sender

bombay stock exchange, BSE
Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the building and surrounding premises | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat through email on Monday, July 13, which Mumbai police later declared a hoax. Authorities launched an immediate investigation after receiving the alert, but no explosives were found following a comprehensive search.
 
According to news agency ANI, a BSE employee received the threat from an email ID impersonating 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan' - the Kerala chief minister.
 
The email claimed that four RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the BSE tower and warned of a blast scheduled for 3 pm on Monday. 

Police, bomb squad conduct full sweep

The employee informed BSE security, who immediately contacted Mumbai Police. A case was registered against an unknown person at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
 
Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the building and surrounding premises.

Threat declared false, BSE functioning normally

Authorities found no suspicious materials or signs of explosives. The threat was declared unfounded, though security has been increased as a precaution.
 
The exchange confirmed that its operations remained unaffected. “The Exchange’s functioning continues as normal. We remain alert and are cooperating with authorities,” a BSE spokesperson said.
 
An FIR has been filed and a probe is ongoing to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those responsible.

Topics :BSEIndian stock exchangesBomb Threat CallsMumbaiMumbai police

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

