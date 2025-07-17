At least 1 killed as evicted people clash with security forces in Assam

At least one person was killed and several others were injured, including policemen, in a clash between evicted people and security personnel in Paikan reserve forest in Assam's Goalpara district on Thursday, officials said.
He said forest guards and police personnel were attacked by alleged encroachers with sticks when they had gone to cordon off a part of the Paikan reserve forest, where an eviction drive was carried out on Saturday.
The evicted people also hurled stones at the forest guards and police personnel there, the official said.
The forest department wanted to dig a channel to ensure that no attempt is made for future encroachment. It was carried out peacefully yesterday. But when the team reached this morning, people in the area attacked them with stones and sticks, he said.
In a retaliatory action, the police had to fire to control the situation, in which one person was killed and two others were injured, he said.
Several policemen and forest personnel were injured in the stone pelting, the official said.
As per initial reports, people affected by the July 12 eviction drive were among the attackers, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
