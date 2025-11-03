At least 19 dead as gravel-laden lorry collides with bus in Telangana

At least 19 people were killed and four others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella on Monday morning, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus.

The 19 deceased, included 10 women, a police official told PTI.

The driver of the bus, travelling to Hyderabad from Tandur, was among the dead.

The total of passengers travelling in the bus could not be ascertained immediately, he said.

The injured persons were in trauma and they could not provide information on the number of passengers in the bus.