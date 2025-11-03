PM Modi launches ₹1 trn RDI fund to spur private investment in research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ₹1 trillion RDI Fund to promote private sector investments in research and development.

He launched the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund at the first ever Emerging Science Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) that brings together policy makers, innovators and global visionaries to drive the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Modi also launched a coffee table book on scientific achievements of India and a vision document for science and technology.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is the nodal ministry of the RDI Fund that will operate through a two-tiered funding structure.

At the first level, a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) will be established within the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which will serve as the custodian of the ₹1 trillion corpus.