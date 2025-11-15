Home / India News / DMRC reopens 2 entry gates at Lal Quila Metro station, 4 days after blast

DMRC reopens 2 entry gates at Lal Quila Metro station, 4 days after blast

The reopening of the two gates is expected to ease pedestrian movement around the busy heritage zone, particularly for tourists and traders operating in the adjoining markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday reopened two entry gates at Lal Quila Metro station, nearly four days after the facility was shut in the aftermath of the powerful blast near the Red Fort.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "The Red Fort metro station's gate numbers 2 and 3 are now open for commuters, restoring partial access that had been suspended as part of security measures following the incident."  The explosion on Monday evening near the Red Fort had prompted an immediate lockdown of the surrounding area, with enhanced checks and movement restrictions in force for several days as security agencies carried out investigations.

The reopening of the two gates is expected to ease pedestrian movement around the busy heritage zone, particularly for tourists and traders operating in the adjoining markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DMRCDelhi Metro

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

