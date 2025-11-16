WBSSC releases interview list for 20,500 teacher recruitment candidates

The West Bengal School Service Commission on Saturday uploaded the interview list of 20,500 candidates who qualified in the teacher recruitment test for classes 11 and 12 in state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools held on September 14.

A senior SSC official said the list, containing the names and roll numbers, has been uploaded on the WBSSC website and a helpline portal.

"Around 20,500 candidates have been called for the interview after mandatory verification," he said.

"The interview list has been prepared based on three criteria: how a candidate has scored in the written test (60 marks), teaching experience (10 marks) and eligibility (10 marks)," he said.