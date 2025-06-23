Home / India News / At least 4 PREPAK (PRO) militants arrested in Manipur, firearms seized

At least 4 PREPAK (PRO) militants arrested in Manipur, firearms seized

Based on inputs provided by the arrested militants, a search operation was launched in the foothills of Kalika in the district and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized

Security, Manipur Security
Four militants belonging to the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Four militants belonging to the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

The arrested militants were identified as Thingbaijam Philip Singh, Lourembam Kumar Meitei, Laishram Haridas and Yumnam Akash Singh. They were arrested from different places in the district on Sunday, a police statement said.

Based on inputs provided by the arrested militants, a search operation was launched in the foothills of Kalika in the district and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized, it said.

The cache contained four self-loading rifles and 10 magazines, one light machine gun, one .303 modified sniper and two magazines, 82 cartridges, five hand grenades and nine detonators, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

LIVE news updates: US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites marks perilous turn, says UN chief

Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Roads connecting Nashik to be upgraded ahead of Simhastha Kumbh: Fadnavis

Premium

MGNREGA verdict in, but tug of war between Centre, state lingers in Bengal

Topics :Manipurmilitantsnortheast

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story