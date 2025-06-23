Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.

Generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

Delhi is expected to witness largely cloudy weather over the next seven days , with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to light rainfall until June 25. Gusty winds between 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching 50 kmph during evening or night thunderstorms, have been forecast. While the intensity of rainfall may vary, no heatwave conditions are expected during the week.

Rain improves air quality in Delhi Delhi’s air quality continues to show improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. The air quality was recorded 'satisfactory' at 8 am on June 23, with an AQI reading of 96, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025' According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for northwest India The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan-Goa region until June 26, with Madhya Pradesh likely to see extremely heavy showers on June 23 and 24.