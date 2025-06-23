Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that occurred during a political visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18, a senior police official confirmed on Sunday.

The deceased, an elderly man named Singaiah, was reportedly run over by the ex-CM’s vehicle while the convoy was en route to pay respects to the family of a deceased party worker.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had travelled to Rentapalla to meet the family of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide the previous year. His convoy was passing through the Etukuru bypass when the incident occurred.

Deceased seen under the wheels of ex-CM's vehicle Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said, “After analysing various evidence, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle.” Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by the deceased’s wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary. Based on this, a case was initially registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to causing death by negligence. Subsequent scrutiny of CCTV footage, drone visuals, and other circumstantial evidence confirmed that the vehicle which ran over Singaiah belonged to the former chief minister's convoy.