Home / India News / Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

After reviewing video and circumstantial evidence, police added culpable homicide and abetment charges in the Palnadu road death involving Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan
Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had travelled to Rentapalla to meet the family of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide the previous year (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that occurred during a political visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18, a senior police official confirmed on Sunday.
 
The deceased, an elderly man named Singaiah, was reportedly run over by the ex-CM’s vehicle while the convoy was en route to pay respects to the family of a deceased party worker.
 
Jagan Mohan Reddy had travelled to Rentapalla to meet the family of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide the previous year. His convoy was passing through the Etukuru bypass when the incident occurred.
 
Deceased seen under the wheels of ex-CM's vehicle
 
Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said, “After analysing various evidence, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle.”
 
Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by the deceased’s wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary. Based on this, a case was initially registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to causing death by negligence.
 
Subsequent scrutiny of CCTV footage, drone visuals, and other circumstantial evidence confirmed that the vehicle which ran over Singaiah belonged to the former chief minister's convoy.
 
Charges upgraded to culpable homicide and abetment
 
In light of the findings, the police reclassified the case under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 49 (abetment). SP Kumar stated that the investigation has been intensified to examine the full scope of responsibility in the incident.
 
Driver, personal assistant named as accused
 
Additional names have been added to the list of accused, including Jagan Mohan Reddy’s driver Ramana Reddy, personal assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, senior YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, former legislator Perni Venkataramaiah, and former minister Vidadala Rajini.
 
Kumar said legal proceedings would continue in line with the provisions of the BNS and that further action would be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out on serial set in Mumbai's Film City; no casualty reported

Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Roads connecting Nashik to be upgraded ahead of Simhastha Kumbh: Fadnavis

Premium

MGNREGA verdict in, but tug of war between Centre, state lingers in Bengal

Vijay Devarakonda booked under SC/ST Act for remarks on tribal people

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyN Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story