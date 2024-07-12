At least 7 Indians among 60 missing after landslide in Nepal: Reports

At least seven Indian nationals are among more than 60 passengers who are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a massive landslide and pushed into a swollen river in Nepal early Friday, officials and media reports said.

The two buses carrying 65 passengers went missing in the Trishuli River in the landslides at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, myRepublica news portal reported quoting officials.

According to Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indradev Yadav, the Kathmandu-bound Angel Deluxe and Ganpati Deluxe, en route to Gaur from the Capital, met with the accident at around 3:30 am.

According to authorities, one bus, operated by Ganapati Deluxe, was heading to Gaur in Rautahat from Kathmandu with around 41 passengers. The other bus, operated by Angel Deluxe, travelling to Kathmandu from Birgunj, is said to have around 24 passengers.

Three of the passengers on the Ganpati Deluxe bus managed to escape after jumping out of the vehicle, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Details have been received of 21 passengers travelling from Birgunj to Kathmandu on Angel Deluxe. According to the latest information, police have said that there were seven Indian nationals among the passengers on the bus.

The missing Indian nationals are identified as Santosh Thakur, Surendra Sah, Adit Miyaan, Sunil, Shahnawaj Alam, and Ansari. Another person has not been identified.

Rescue efforts are underway with over 75 personnel from all three security forces, but heavy rain and high water levels in the Trishuli River are hindering efforts, according to the authorities.

A diving team from the Nepali Army and the Armed Police Force is searching for the buses, but they have yet to locate any of the vehicles.

The authorities have cleared the debris at the incident area and temporarily opened one-way traffic, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Expressing grief over the disappearance of the two buses in the Trishuli River, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has issued directives for immediate search and rescue operations.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of nearly five dozen passengers and the loss of property due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country when a bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers," Prachanda posted on X.

The prime minister also expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. He urged citizens to take necessary precautions.

Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel are heading towards the incident sites for rescue operations, Superintendent of Police Bhawesh Rimal said.

Debris from landslides at various places has obstructed traffic on the Narayanghat-Mugling road section.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, at least 11 people died in landslides and floods triggered by incessant rain in Kaski district on Thursday.

More than 1,800 people have lost their lives in a decade due to monsoon disasters. During this period, about 400 people went missing, and more than 1,500 people were injured in the disaster.