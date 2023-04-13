Home / India News / Atiq Ahmad's son killed in encounter by Special Task Force in Jhansi

Atiq Ahmad's son killed in encounter by Special Task Force in Jhansi

Mohd Asad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, along with shooter Ghulam, have been shot dead in an encounter by a team of Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP)
Atiq Ahmad's son killed in encounter by Special Task Force in Jhansi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mohd Asad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, along with shooter Ghulam, have been shot dead in an encounter by a team of Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi.

Both carried a reward of Rs five lakh on their heads.

The STF team led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal carried out the encounter at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons have been recovered from the two deceased.

Asad had been caught on camera opening fire at Umesh Pal in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj on February 24.

The encounter took place on a day when Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are being produced in court in Prayagraj.

ADG STF Amitabh Yash said that the STF had asked the two to surrender but they opened fire after which the team had to retaliate.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmad broke down in court during hearing when informed of his son's encounter.

--IANS

amita/uk/

Topics :Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

Anti Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs worth Rs 16.68 cr in 6 months

K Vijay Kumar resigns as security advisor of MHA citing personal reasons

Haryana court allows STF to take voice sample of gangster in Rs 30-cr heist

CBI forms STF to investigate teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal

Nitish Kumar should know PM post for 2024 not vacant: Giriraj Singh

'New India' moving ahead with new policies and strategies: PM Modi

India today can meet its national security challenges: EAM Jaishankar

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

BJP leaders unnerved with just one pic of Oppn unity: JD(U) leader

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story