Home / India News / Atishi Marlena inaugrates 32nd Annual Mango Festival in Delhi Haat

Atishi Marlena inaugrates 32nd Annual Mango Festival in Delhi Haat

During the ongoing mango festival here, people can explore various varieties of the fruit from all over the country and enjoy cultural programs and competitions, the Delhi government said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP's Atishi Marlena

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

During the ongoing mango festival here, people can explore various varieties of the fruit from all over the country and enjoy cultural programs and competitions, the Delhi government said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, Tourism Minister Atishi inaugurated the 32nd Annual Mango Festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. It will conclude on July 9.

On this occasion, Atishi stated that the 'Mango Festival' organised by the tourism department is a unique initiative by the Kejriwal government to promote tourism in the city, familiarise the public with various varieties of mangoes, and provide a platform for small and large mango producers to expand their business.

During this three-day festival, people can enjoy various cultural programs along with different types of mangoes from 12 pm to 10 pm. There is no entry fee for the festival, and a free shuttle service from Tilak Nagar Metro Station has been arranged for the convenience of visitors.

Also Read

Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know

CP, Dilli Haat most in-demand filming locations: Delhi govt official

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs

Modi to inaugurate 17th Indian Co-op Congress on July 1, launch 'NCUI Haat'

Mango's sales hit record $2.8 bn sales as Zara's rival expands in US, India

SC directs SpiceJet to pay entire arbitration award of Rs 380 cr to Maran

8 lives lost in rains in Kerala, over 7,800 shifted to relief camps

FCI to sell 4.29 lakh tonne wheat, 3.95 lakh tonne rice in 3rd e-auction

Delhi HC dismisses Pepsi's plea against revocation of IPR on potato variety

CBI arrests three railway officials in Balasore train accident case

Topics :Atishi MarlenaDelhi governmentMango

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story