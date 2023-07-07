Atishi Marlena inaugrates 32nd Annual Mango Festival in Delhi Haat

During the ongoing mango festival here, people can explore various varieties of the fruit from all over the country and enjoy cultural programs and competitions, the Delhi government said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, Tourism Minister Atishi inaugurated the 32nd Annual Mango Festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. It will conclude on July 9.

On this occasion, Atishi stated that the 'Mango Festival' organised by the tourism department is a unique initiative by the Kejriwal government to promote tourism in the city, familiarise the public with various varieties of mangoes, and provide a platform for small and large mango producers to expand their business.

During this three-day festival, people can enjoy various cultural programs along with different types of mangoes from 12 pm to 10 pm. There is no entry fee for the festival, and a free shuttle service from Tilak Nagar Metro Station has been arranged for the convenience of visitors.