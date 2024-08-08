Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / August Kranti Day 2024: All you need to know about 'Quit India Movement'

August Kranti Day 2024: All you need to know about 'Quit India Movement'

On this day in 1942, the historic Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, the movement was launched against the British rule

August Kranti Day 2024
August Kranti Day 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The August Kranti Day commemorates the Quit India Movement which steered India towards its eventual independence from British colonial rule. The movement was also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan. It was launched in August 1942 and was a significant turning point in the Indian freedom movement with far-reaching repercussions.
This movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi, and called for India to be freed immediately from British rule, urging Indians to join a non-violent civil disobedience campaign against British colonialism.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

History of ‘Quit India Movement day’/ August Kranti Day

The Quit India Resolution was launched on August 8, 1942, during the session of the All India Congress Committee in Bombay. It called for an end to British rule, especially after the Cripps Mission, lead by Sir Stafford Cripps, a member of the War Cabinet In March 1942, which tried to get Indian cooperation during World War II. 
Invoking non-violent resistance against colonial officials, Gandhi's clarion call "Do or Die" resonated nationwide.
Students, farmers, workers, and political leaders came together for a common cause as a result of the unprecedented participation of people from all social classes in the movement. The English reaction was quick and brutal. 
Key leaders like Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were arrested the day after the movement started. This led to a lot of protests, strikes, and acts of civil disobedience all over India.

More From This Section

Wayanad landslides: Search, rescue operations continue for 10th day

Delhi police put up posters of terrorists ahead of I-Day to raise awareness

IMD weather forecast: Light rain in Delhi, Noida; orange alert in 5 states

Cong, allies oppose Waqf Amendment bill, seek review by standing committee

Will work to make Maha's economy surpass Japan, Germany: Guv Radhakrishnan

Quit India Movement day/ August Kranti Day 2024: Celebration

In 2024, as India commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India Movement, the observances will occur on Thursday, giving a chance to communities to meet up in remembrance and reflection. 
Celebrations on August Kranti Day, or Quit India Movement Day, show the nation's deep respect for the historic struggle for independence from British colonial rule. 
India celebrates this day with a variety of cultural events, seminars, and ceremonies each year. These occasions aim to respect the bravery and sacrifices of the people who took part in the movement. 
Quit India Movement Day reaffirms India's commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and equality in addition to commemorative events.

82nd anniversary of the Quit India Movement day: Quotes 

Given below are some of the quotes of the Mahatma Gandhi:
    • “A nonviolent soldier of freedom will covet nothing for himself, he fights only for the freedom of his country."
    • “I believe that in the history of the world, there has not been a more genuinely democratic struggle for freedom than ours.”
    •  "You have to stand against the whole world although you may have to stand alone. You have to stare in the face the whole world although the world may look at you with bloodshot eyes. Do not fear. Trust the little voice residing within your heart." 
    • “Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence.”
    • “Truth alone will endure, all the rest will be swept away always in the tide of time.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; banks, auto, real estate stocks edge lower post MPC outcome

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

LIVE news updates: Central govt to table Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 today in Lok Sabha

Godrej Consumer falls 5% as Q1 nos miss estimates; forays into pet care mkt

PAN-Aadhaar not linked: Higher TDS rates waived off for deceased taxpayers

Topics :Quit India MovementMahatma GandhiFreedom fighters

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story