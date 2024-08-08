August Kranti Day 2024: All you need to know about 'Quit India Movement'

The August Kranti Day commemorates the Quit India Movement which steered India towards its eventual independence from British colonial rule. The movement was also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan. It was launched in August 1942 and was a significant turning point in the Indian freedom movement with far-reaching repercussions. This movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi, and called for India to be freed immediately from British rule, urging Indians to join a non-violent civil disobedience campaign against British colonialism. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp History of ‘Quit India Movement day’/ August Kranti Day The Quit India Resolution was launched on August 8, 1942, during the session of the All India Congress Committee in Bombay. It called for an end to British rule, especially after the Cripps Mission, lead by Sir Stafford Cripps, a member of the War Cabinet In March 1942, which tried to get Indian cooperation during World War II.

Invoking non-violent resistance against colonial officials, Gandhi's clarion call "Do or Die" resonated nationwide.

Students, farmers, workers, and political leaders came together for a common cause as a result of the unprecedented participation of people from all social classes in the movement. The English reaction was quick and brutal.

Key leaders like Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were arrested the day after the movement started. This led to a lot of protests, strikes, and acts of civil disobedience all over India.

Quit India Movement day/ August Kranti Day 2024: Celebration

In 2024, as India commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India Movement, the observances will occur on Thursday, giving a chance to communities to meet up in remembrance and reflection.

Celebrations on August Kranti Day, or Quit India Movement Day, show the nation's deep respect for the historic struggle for independence from British colonial rule.

India celebrates this day with a variety of cultural events, seminars, and ceremonies each year. These occasions aim to respect the bravery and sacrifices of the people who took part in the movement.

Quit India Movement Day reaffirms India's commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and equality in addition to commemorative events.

82nd anniversary of the Quit India Movement day: Quotes

Given below are some of the quotes of the Mahatma Gandhi:

• “A nonviolent soldier of freedom will covet nothing for himself, he fights only for the freedom of his country."

• “I believe that in the history of the world, there has not been a more genuinely democratic struggle for freedom than ours.”

• "You have to stand against the whole world although you may have to stand alone. You have to stare in the face the whole world although the world may look at you with bloodshot eyes. Do not fear. Trust the little voice residing within your heart."

• “Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence.”

• “Truth alone will endure, all the rest will be swept away always in the tide of time.”