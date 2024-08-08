Delhi police put up posters of terrorists ahead of I-Day to raise awareness

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Delhi Police has heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan. Police have put up posters across the city and they have also encouraged people to assist them in catching the terrorists. The Delhi police said that those coming forward with any information regarding the terrorists will be rewarded "suitably". The names of informants will, however, be concealed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Police said that the security measures are taken to raise awareness among the people and help police track the terrorists.

Sub-inspector Komal Shakya, who is an officer in charge of the Khan Market all-women police booth said that this is being done to create awareness among the citizens.

According to the police, there are fifteen terrorists mentioned in the posters, out of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda

To ensure the nation's security, ahead of Independence Day, Punjab police have also taken heightened security measures by carrying out spot searches at all the bus stands across the state, earlier on Tuesday.

More From This Section

The CASO, conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, was carried out from 1 pm to 3 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts, under which police teams, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, frisked people arriving and departing at bus stands.

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the Commissioner of Police/Senior Superintendent of Police (CPs/SSPs) were asked to ensure proper cordon-off and thorough search of all the bus stands in their respective districts amidst the maximum number of police teams under the supervision of SP rank officers to make this operation successful.

The Delhi police have also busted the illegal sale of Chinese Manjha in the national capital ahead of Independence Day. On Monday, the police seized a huge amount of Chinese manjha from a house at Fayaz Ganj in the Azad Market area. One person was arrested during the raid.