Steve Waugh-backed Australia Essence launches nine luxury brands in India

Global house of brands platform, Australia Essence, announced its launch in India, with nine premium Australian brands to cater to the growing premium consumer cohort in the country.

Having a portfolio of nine brands, spanning wellness and lifestyle products, food, and beverages, Australia Essence will focus on a hybrid go-to-market approach. It will combine retail partnerships, hospitality tie-ups and selective direct-to-consumer initiatives.

The introductory brand portfolio includes products like gourmet ingredients (Pukara Estate), specialty therapeutic honey (Bee-Fused Honey Co), ritual gifting with sandalwood (Silvalis), apparel (SA1NT and Star Grip Socks), sunglasses (Carve), premium alkaline water (Alka Power), protein rich snacks (Blue Dinosaur), and plant-based dairy alternatives (OMG).

“The Indian premium economy is quite significant and we expect this to reach A$100 million by 2027, giving us the potential to grow exponentially. The new aspirational Indian consumer is moving away from luxury as an indulgence to luxury as a conscious consumption,” said Tim Thomas, founding chief executive officer (CEO), Australia Essence. ALSO READ: Sunil Mittal's family office walks away from Haier India stake-buy talks The platform estimates a serviceable market opportunity of A$500 million annually across its focus categories. Steady macroeconomic growth, upwards social mobility, and increased consumer spending are powering the Indian luxury market. “With Australia Essence, our aim is to go beyond commerce and build meaningful bridges between our two nations. I’m excited to showcase Australian brands that represent quality, integrity, and authenticity to India’s new generation of aspirational consumers,” said Steve Waugh, cricketer and co-founder, Australia Essence.

According to an April 2025 report by management consulting firm Kearney, the Indian luxury market had revenues of $7.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to approach $12 billion by 2028 – a growth rate that will outpace other luxury markets across the world. In the report titled ‘India: The next luxury hotspot?’, the Indian luxury buyer can be broadly classified into three main categories – traditionally wealthy (made up 40 per cent of total addressable market (TAM) in 2023), rising wealthy (made up 37 per cent of TAM in 2023), and ambitious achievers (made up 23 per cent of TAM in 2023).