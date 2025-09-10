Home / India News / Indian airlines to start flights for Kathmandu int'l airport on Sep 11

Indian airlines to start flights for Kathmandu int'l airport on Sep 11

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu reopened on Wednesday evening after it was shut for operations on Tuesday

Air India
Air India said it is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:26 PM IST
Indian airlines will resume normal services to Kathmandu from Thursday, with Air India and IndiGo will also be operating additional flights to bring back people stranded in the Nepalese capital amid the unrest in the neighbouring nation.

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu reopened on Wednesday evening after it was shut for operations on Tuesday.

Airlines cancelled their flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded there.

The minister also said airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels.

Air India said it is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal.

"Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow.

"We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers," the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said flight operations to and from Kathmandu have now resumed following the reopening of the airport.

"Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu.

"With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow," Naidu said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as the city's airport was closed.

In a statement, Air India had said its flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10 have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed.

The Tata Group-owned airline operates a total of 12 daily flights to and from Kathmandu.

Air India Express cancelled its services to the Nepalese city on Wednesday.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, we are offering guests booked to travel to or from Nepal up to 17th September 2025, the support and flexibility to freely reschedule their journeys to any future travel date with a complete waiver of change fees or any fare difference.

"Alternatively, guests who elect to cancel their bookings for these dates would receive a full refund to their original mode of payment or travel agent," the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express also said that its operations to and from Nepal remain unhindered beyond tomorrow.

SpiceJet, on Tuesday, said it was cancelling its flights connecting Kathmandu for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Indian airlines cancelled some of their flights connecting Kathmandu.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian airlinesKathmandu

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

