Auto-taxi drivers on strike in Delhi-NCR on Aug 22 and 23; details inside

The auto and taxi driver union strike on August 22 and 23 is likely to cause transportation issues in Delhi-NCR. App-based taxi services are reason behind the protest

Auto-taxi drivers on strike in Delhi-NCR on Aug 22 and 23
Auto-taxi drivers on strike in Delhi-NCR on Aug 22 and 23. Photo: ANI
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:11 AM IST
Auto and taxi driver unions in Delhi-NCR have announced a strike beginning Thursday to protest against Ola and Uber, two app-based cab services. As a result, the Capital city is likely to face major transportation issues for the next two days. Over 15 unions from Delhi-NCR are reportedly organising the auto and taxi driver strike on August 22 and 23. 
Auto-taxi unions announced the strike to protest the adverse impact that app-based taxi services have had on their livelihoods, as these services have significantly reduced their earnings. The unions claimed that despite concerns being expressed, neither the central nor the state governments have addressed the problem.

 

What is the reason behind the Auto-taxi drivers strike in Delhi-NCR on Aug 22 and 23?

President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma has said to news agency IANS, “For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game". 
“Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed. Private Ola and Uber taxis are involved in smuggling, and there is also trade in alcohol and drugs. To address these issues, we are going on strike. The organisation has decided that on August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended,” he further added.
He also said, “We are not getting anything. E-rickshaw and bikes with private number plates are plying on roads. Where will auto and taxi drivers go? We expect a ban on these companies and an app should be launched by the government". In addition, the president of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union stated that ride-hailing service providers receive 45% commission.
During the strike, no automobiles, kaali-peeli taxis, economic radio taxis, or taxis with an all-India tourist permit will be seen on Delhi's streets, he said.

Which associations declared a strike?

More than 15 major taxi and auto driver unions in Delhi-NCR, including the Taxi Driver Army Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union, and Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union, have declared a two-day collective strike, according to media reports. Along with 400,000 taxis, more than 100,000 cabs and automobiles will be taken off the road.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

