Survey finds half of Mumbai's bakeries using wood, pitches for cleaner fuel

An environmental non-profit has raised concerns over the alarming use of wood as fuel in Mumbai's bakeries, warning that it poses serious health risks to citizens and batting for the adoption of cleaner methods to combat air pollution. The Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG) surveyed 200 bakeries across the city over six months and found that about 47 per cent of these establishments rely on wood fuel, primarily scrap sourced from furniture stores, for their operations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This practice releases harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM2.5) into the air, which leads to asthma and other diseases, BEAG has said in a report.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. They can enter the lungs and even the bloodstream, making them particularly harmful to human health.

As per the study, the Byculla and Mumbai Central areas (E ward) have the highest concentration of bakeries, with 84 establishments, followed by Andheri (K West ward) with 53, and Mohammed Ali Road (B ward) with 39 bread-and-cake units.

The BEAG study also estimated that 72 of the surveyed bakeries emitted 80,381 kg of PM2.5, highlighting the severity of the issue.

Electricity is the second most common fuel source, used by 28 per cent of the bakeries, while about 21 per cent depend on a combination of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and electricity, the report said.

The environmental NGO said the study aims to raise awareness and call for prompt action to protect the health of Mumbaikars health and the city's environment.

It has advocated a phased transition of Mumbai bakeries to cleaner fuels, suggesting cost-benefit analyses and financial incentives for the owners to lessen the environmental impact.

BEAG said it has submitted its report to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), urging the authorities to take immediate action.

Collaboration between government bodies, bakery owners, and stakeholders is crucial for a successful transition, it emphasised.