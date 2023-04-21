Home / India News / Avalanche warning issued for seven districts in J-K

Avalanche warning issued for seven districts in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning for seven districts during the next 24 hours

General News
Avalanche warning issued for seven districts in J-K

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning for seven districts during the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 to 3200 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours," the official statement said.

"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres over the Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours," it added.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," JKDMA said.

Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.Baramulla police stated that three teams, comprising 21 foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.

Topics :AvalancheJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and KashmirJammu

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

7 tourists killed, 23 rescued in massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula

Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Searches carried out along int'l border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Solar Industries to supply UAV 'Nagastra' to Indian Army

Monetary policy is at work, substantial disinflation achieved: RBI Bulletin

5G radio count crosses 140,000, Maharashtra on top, shows DoT data

Arohan Financial Services opens over 100 branches in underserved states

Akshaya Trithiya 2023: Most auspicious day to buy gold for Hindus

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story