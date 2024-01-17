Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE news: Ram Lalla idol to tour temple premises today

Artists make a graffiti on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

An estimated 1 miilion to 1.5 million people were involved in weaving on handlooms in the district to create Vastras for Shree Ram Lalla Viraajman in Ayodhya, According to Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, the organiser of the campaign 'Do Dhaage Sri Ram Ke Liye', said.