Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE news: Ram Lalla idol to tour temple premises today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: catch the latest updates on Ram temple here

ram temple ayodhya

Artists make a graffiti on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

LIVE news updates: On the second day of the  Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Ram Lalla's idol will tour the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, news agency ANI reported. 'Panchgavyaprashan' was performed at the temple premises with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu on Tuesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced her plans for January 22, the day of the consecration or 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. She stated that on January 22, she will hold a rally from Kali Mandir, following which an interfaith rally will be held.

In another development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said the Ram mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya was Modi's function.

READ: From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

The idol of Hindu deity Ram  is going to be installed at the Ram Temple after the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. Many leaders from across the country are expected to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath  handed over to the Ram temple managment trust special clothes, woven by "12 lakh handicraftsmen", for the idol of Ram in Ayodhya.
An estimated 1 miilion to 1.5 million people were involved in weaving on handlooms in the district to create Vastras for Shree Ram Lalla Viraajman in Ayodhya, According to Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust,  the organiser of the campaign 'Do Dhaage Sri Ram Ke Liye', said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Ayodhya BJP Congress Ram temple

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon