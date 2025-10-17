Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

Amid increasing pressure by the US against the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) proposed net-zero shipping framework, a vote on the crucial decision by the maritime watchdog’s member nations has been deferred by a year, government officials in the know said.

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his intent to completely disobey the framework, and the US administration had repeatedly asked IMO member nations to vote against the plan, which would put a carbon levy on polluting vessels.

“I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global carbon tax. The United States will not stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The framework, now delayed by a year at the Marine Environment Protection Committee’s second extraordinary session, was expected to increase shipping costs for India by up to $100 million. India had supported the proposal in April in view of its own climate change goals. An official in the know said the deferment would not slow India’s efforts to become a green shipping hub, which is part of its broader goals under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. India, as a member nation, was also part of the deliberations on delaying the framework. The government had already conducted initial assessments on the carbon levy framework. In May, Business Standard reported that the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping estimated that the added costs would be well within the industry’s comfort zone, adding that the India–Singapore proposal agreed by the IMO would save the sector over $2 billion till 2030.

“The total compliance cost is projected at $87–100 million annually by 2030, assuming partial reliance on remedial units. This is equivalent to a 14 per cent increase in fuel cost and a 5 per cent increase in freight rates — well within industry operating margins,” it had said. The regulator had asked all shippers and stakeholders to review and initiate necessary preparatory measures on monitoring ship-level fuel intensity data, reviewing procurement strategies for low-GHG fuels, planning green infrastructure upgrades at ports, and engaging with classification societies for early compliance assessment. According to the government’s own assessments, out of India’s fleet of 1,524 registered vessels, only 212 ships (13.9 per cent) qualify as foreign-going and above 5,000 GT. Of these, around 135 ships are regularly engaged in overseas trade and would have been subject to compliance.