Home / India News / Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

India had estimated shipping costs to rise by $100 million per annum with proposed green levy

carbon emissions, pollution
An official in the know said the deferment would not slow India’s efforts to become a green shipping hub, which is part of its broader goals under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. | Image: Bloomberg
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid increasing pressure by the US against the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) proposed net-zero shipping framework, a vote on the crucial decision by the maritime watchdog’s member nations has been deferred by a year, government officials in the know said.
 
 
US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his intent to completely disobey the framework, and the US administration had repeatedly asked IMO member nations to vote against the plan, which would put a carbon levy on polluting vessels.
 
“I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global carbon tax. The United States will not stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
 
The framework, now delayed by a year at the Marine Environment Protection Committee’s second extraordinary session, was expected to increase shipping costs for India by up to $100 million. India had supported the proposal in April in view of its own climate change goals.
 
An official in the know said the deferment would not slow India’s efforts to become a green shipping hub, which is part of its broader goals under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.
 
India, as a member nation, was also part of the deliberations on delaying the framework.
 
The government had already conducted initial assessments on the carbon levy framework. In May, Business Standard reported that the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping estimated that the added costs would be well within the industry’s comfort zone, adding that the India–Singapore proposal agreed by the IMO would save the sector over $2 billion till 2030.
 
“The total compliance cost is projected at $87–100 million annually by 2030, assuming partial reliance on remedial units. This is equivalent to a 14 per cent increase in fuel cost and a 5 per cent increase in freight rates — well within industry operating margins,” it had said.
 
The regulator had asked all shippers and stakeholders to review and initiate necessary preparatory measures on monitoring ship-level fuel intensity data, reviewing procurement strategies for low-GHG fuels, planning green infrastructure upgrades at ports, and engaging with classification societies for early compliance assessment.
 
According to the government’s own assessments, out of India’s fleet of 1,524 registered vessels, only 212 ships (13.9 per cent) qualify as foreign-going and above 5,000 GT. Of these, around 135 ships are regularly engaged in overseas trade and would have been subject to compliance.
 
However, foreign vessels used by Indian exporters would have been subject to additional costs from this regime. As such, the DG Shipping had asked traders to factor GHG compliance into chartering decisions to minimise long-term freight inflation risks.
 
In April, India and 62 other countries adopted the net-zero framework for the shipping industry.
 
Approved by the Marine Environment Protection Committee during its 83rd session (MEPC 83), the measures include a new fuel standard for ships and a global pricing mechanism for emissions.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajasthan High Court halts FSSAI approval for GM food sale and imports

Antwerp court clears fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi's extradition

India now unstoppable, does not remain silent after terror attacks: PM Modi

Indian telecom among top 3 globally, govt working to improve: Scindia

FSSAI bans use of 'ORS' on food labels, calls it misleading to consumers

Topics :Donald TrumpCarbon emissions

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story